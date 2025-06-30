Impact Minerals Chairman Announces Retirement

Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) has announced that its founding Chairman and cornerstone shareholder, Peter Unsworth, will retire effective 31 July 2025. The company, which explores and develops mineral projects with a focus on battery and strategic metals, says Unsworth has provided steadfast leadership since its listing on the ASX in November 2006, guiding it through challenging periods in the resources sector. These include the global financial crisis and the Covid pandemic.

According to Impact Minerals, Unsworth consistently contributed far beyond the conventional remit of a Chairman. Paul Ingram, currently a non-executive director, will become the interim Chairman, effective 1 August 2025. The company has initiated a process to identify and appoint a new Chair to guide the company through its next phase of growth, centred around bringing the Lake Hope project into production.

Managing Director Dr Mike Jones acknowledged Unsworth’s insight, integrity, and commitment to corporate governance and shareholder value. He said these qualities have underpinned the company’s resilience and adaptability across almost two decades of exploration and project development. Jones noted that Unsworth leaves the company in excellent shape, following the completion of the Prefeasibility Study on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and other recent transactions.

Dr Jones extended his heartfelt thanks on behalf of the board and staff, wishing Peter Unsworth all the best for his retirement.