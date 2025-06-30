Antipa Minerals Advances Minyari Project

Antipa Minerals (ASX:AZY) has received the green light to proceed with a Prefeasibility Study (PFS) for its Minyari Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia. This development coincides with the unveiling of a new gold-copper discovery stemming from its phase one drilling program, further solidifying the project’s potential. Antipa Minerals is an Australian mineral explorer and developer with a project portfolio located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. The company is focused on advancing its Minyari Gold-Copper Project.

Parallel to the PFS approval, Antipa has been actively progressing various technical and non-technical workstreams. These efforts are aimed at further de-risking and refining the development prospects at Minyari Dome, while simultaneously advancing the necessary permitting processes. The company has also initiated a resource definition program, currently deploying two diamond core rigs and one reverse circulation rig at the project site.

The recent phase one drilling program targeted both the expansion of the existing mineral resource at Minyari Dome and the exploration of greenfield targets for new discoveries. Results have confirmed a new gold-copper zone south of the Fiama and Rizzo target, as well as extensions to known mineralisation at the GEO-01 deposit’s main zone, particularly at depth. Notable results include 21 metres at 1.8 grams per tonne of gold and 0.06% copper from 44 metres, including 4 metres at 8.6 grams per tonne of gold and 0.02% copper.

Managing Director Roger Mason highlighted that these latest results not only expand known mineralisation across multiple Minyari Dome deposits but also reveal several new discoveries. Following the receipt of all phase one drill results, an updated resource estimate is slated for completion in Q3 2025. The Minyari Project boasts a combined resource of 2.5 million ounces of gold, 84,000 tonnes of copper, 666,000 ounces of silver, and 13,000 tonnes of cobalt, covering 4,100 square kilometres.