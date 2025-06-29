Hot Stocks: WA1 Resources, Proteomics International, DroneShield

Wall Street closed the week on a strong note, with the S&P 500 hitting a record 6,173. The Nasdaq also set a new high at 20,273, while the Dow jumped 1% to finish above 43,800. Markets rose on news of a trade framework with China, though gains softened after President Trump abruptly ended talks with Canada. Still, the S&P 500 is up more than 20% since April, driven by AI stocks and investor resilience despite rising oil and bond yields.

European markets followed suit, with major indices closing higher on trade optimism. Locally, Australian shares are expected to open modestly higher, with ASX futures pointing up 5 points to 8,521. The S&P/ASX 200 has posted a 9.7% gain over the past financial year, its strongest annual performance since 2021. Meanwhile, gold is set to become Australia’s third-largest export by value, surpassing metallurgical coal. A federal report forecasts $56 billion in export earnings, driven by record gold prices and increased demand from central banks amid ongoing global uncertainty.

WA1 upgrades Luni to 220Mt as Indicated Resource grows 46%

WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) has updated the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Luni niobium deposit in Western Australia, increasing total tonnage by 10% to 220Mt @ 1.0% Nb2O5. Notably, 46% of contained niobium is now in the Indicated category, with a high-grade subset of 31Mt @ 2.31% Nb2O5. The updated resource enhances confidence in early development potential and supports further drilling, metallurgical work, and mine planning.

Proteomics wins first global patent for endometriosis blood test

Proteomics International (ASX:PIQ) has been granted its first global patent for its endometriosis diagnostic, PromarkerEndo, by the Japan Patent Office. The patent protects the IP until 2041 and supports the company’s commercialisation pathway in one of the world’s largest healthcare markets. PromarkerEndo offers a non-invasive alternative to surgical diagnosis and has demonstrated high accuracy in clinical trials. Additional patents are pending in major jurisdictions including the US, Europe, and Australia.

DroneShield secures $9.7m LATAM defence contract for counter-drone systems

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has secured a $9.7 million set of three contracts through its local distributor in a Latin American country for handheld and mobile counter-drone systems. Delivery and payment are scheduled for Q3 and Q4 2025. The announcement builds on earlier contracts with the same end customer totalling $10.8 million. All prior deliveries and payments were completed successfully, and while no additional contracts are guaranteed, the company sees a strong pipeline of further LATAM opportunities in 2025.