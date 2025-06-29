Brambles Outperforms CBA in Financial Year

As the financial year draws to a close, Australian sharemarket investors are closely tracking the performance of major listed companies. While Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) has attracted attention for its share price rally—up nearly 50% since last June—it is not the top performer among the ASX’s largest companies. CBA is one of Australia’s biggest listed entities and offers a broad range of financial services, including retail, business and institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, and investment products.

That distinction belongs to Brambles (ASX:BXB), a global logistics company with a market capitalisation of around A$32 billion. Brambles provides supply chain logistics solutions using reusable pallets, crates, and containers, servicing fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, and general manufacturing sectors. Its share price has surged approximately 70% over the same period, though it has received comparatively less media focus.

While CBA’s strong performance is significant, Brambles’ superior growth highlights the breadth of opportunity across the Australian market. The contrast underscores the value of looking beyond headline stocks and considering companies across different sectors and business models.

This end-of-financial-year snapshot serves as a reminder of the benefits of thorough research and diversification—key principles for investors seeking long-term returns across varying economic conditions.