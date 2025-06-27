Hot Stocks: Rio Tinto, Boss Energy, Collins Foods, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals

Boss Energy boosts uranium output at Texas project

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) has reported a material increase in uranium extraction rates at the Alta Mesa project in Texas, where it holds a 30% stake. Operated by enCore Energy, the site reached a peak of 3,705 pounds per day on 20 June, with the average for the first 22 days of June coming in at 2,410 pounds per day—up from 2,103 in May and 1,942 in April. Boss expects these rising production levels and the addition of 28 new wells to help meet the project’s 1.5 million pound per annum target. The update reinforces Boss’s position as a key emerging player in the uranium sector, with growing exposure to US-based production.

Collins Foods delivers record revenue despite Europe softness

Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) posted a record group revenue of $1.52bn in FY25, up 2.1%, driven by steady growth in KFC Australia, though overall earnings softened due to flat EBITDA, increased depreciation, and weakness in European operations. Underlying NPAT fell 14.8% to $51.1m, with statutory NPAT plunging 88.5% due to impairments and wage compliance provisions. Despite challenges in the Netherlands and Germany, where sales dipped and 16 outlets were impaired, the company plans to scale up operations in Germany and continue investing in digital platforms. Collins also declared a 26c fully franked dividend for the year and projects low- to mid-teens growth in FY26 underlying NPAT.

Paradigm expands osteoarthritis pipeline with oral therapy acquisition

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR) has acquired Proteobioactives Pty Ltd, gaining worldwide rights to a patented oral combination therapy of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) and a COX-2 inhibitor. The therapy targets early-stage osteoarthritis in both humans and animals, complementing Paradigm’s existing Phase 3 injectable PPS program. Pilot studies showed the combination improved symptoms more than COX-2 inhibitors alone, and veterinary applications are expected to be pursued first. The deal involves a modest upfront payment of A$500,000 and milestone-based payouts tied to clinical and regulatory achievements. The move strategically expands Paradigm’s chronic pain portfolio across a broader OA severity spectrum.

Rio Tinto and Hancock to invest US$1.6bn in Hope Downs 2

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and Hancock Prospecting will jointly invest US$1.61bn to develop the Hope Downs 2 iron ore project in Western Australia. The development will include two new pits with a combined annual capacity of 31Mt, supporting the long-term sustainability of the Hope Downs Joint Venture. The project has cleared all regulatory approvals and will generate more than 950 jobs during construction. First ore is expected by 2027, with mined material to be processed at the existing Hope Downs 1 site. This forms part of Rio Tinto’s broader replacement project strategy in the Pilbara, where it plans to invest over US$13bn in new mines and equipment over the next three years.