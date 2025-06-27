The Perth Mint is Australia’s largest fully integrated precious metals enterprise, and also Australia’s oldest operating mint. It is owned by the Government of Western Australia and refines 75% of Australia’s newly mined gold. It produces high-quality gold and silver bars and coins that are exported around the world.

Among The Perth Mint’s investment offerings is the PMGOLD ETF, which is traded on the ASX. Alternatively, you can open an account directly and gain exposure to allocated metal.

The Perth Mint’s global reputation for quality, combined with its government ownership, makes it a trusted counterparty for investors seeking safe haven assets and portfolio diversification.