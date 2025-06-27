Chalice Mining on Track for Gonneville PFS

Chalice Mining (ASX: CHN) has reaffirmed its commitment to releasing the pre-feasibility study (PFS) results for its Gonneville multi-element project in Western Australia by the end of the year. Chalice Mining is an Australian exploration and resource development company focused on discovering and developing high-value mineral deposits. Its flagship project is the Gonneville Deposit.

The Gonneville deposit, discovered in 2020 approximately 70 kilometres north of Perth, has emerged as a significant critical minerals find in Australia. The project’s multi-element composition, including platinum group elements (PGE) along with nickel, copper, and cobalt, enhances its strategic importance. In July 2024, Chalice signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi to collaborate on the PFS.

Work on the PFS commenced in mid-2023, focusing on assessing the project’s technical viability and determining a staged development pathway suitable for a full feasibility study. The company aims to deliver an economic evaluation that accounts for various macro-economic conditions. Chalice is targeting completion of the study in Q4 CY25.

As part of the PFS, Chalice has finalised a conceptual site plan that includes the placement of the open-pit mine, processing plant, and other essential infrastructure, all located within the company’s 22 square kilometre landholding. Chalice reported significant progress in securing regulatory approvals, with draft environmental review documents expected to be submitted by mid-CY26. The Gonneville project was awarded ‘strategic project’ and ‘major project’ status by both the Western Australian and federal governments in 2024. Chalice anticipates making a final investment decision on the project in late 2027.