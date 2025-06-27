Boss Energy’s strategic investment in the Alta Mesa uranium project in Texas is proving fruitful. The company holds a 30% stake in Alta Mesa, complementing its 100% ownership of the Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia, solidifying its position as a uranium producer. Boss Energy is an Australian uranium company focused on the development of its Honeymoon Uranium Project. It is committed to responsible resource development and has a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

Recent updates from enCore Energy, the operator of Alta Mesa, indicate that the project is on track to becoming a profitable asset for Boss. Production is ramping up towards an annualised rate of 1.5 million pounds of triuranium octoxide (U3O8). The rate of uranium capture has accelerated, exceeding 3,000lb per day and peaking at 3,705lb on June 20. This represents a notable increase from the first 22 days of June, during which the project averaged 2,410lb per day, totalling 53,022lb.

According to enCore Energy executive chair William Sheriff, these ongoing improvements in uranium extraction and well field development are the result of a high-performing team and streamlined operations. enCore is actively expanding well field development, with the addition of 13 extraction wells and 15 injection wells. This expansion is part of a ramp-up strategy to advance well field development every four to five weeks, utilizing a total of 24 drill rigs across the South Texas operations.

The Alta Mesa uranium project, situated on over 200,000 acres of private land and mineral rights, features a fully licensed and constructed in-situ recovery (ISR) central processing plant and operational well field. The plant has a total operating capacity of 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year, with additional drying capacity of 0.5 million pounds. enCore Energy operates and owns 70% of the project, while Boss acquired its 30% stake in exchange for 30% of the mine’s uranium production.