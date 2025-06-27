Deep-Sea Mining Application Lodged in US

The Mining Co (TMC) USA has lodged an application for commercial recovery of deep-sea minerals under a US seabed mining code, marking a potential first for the industry. This move follows the executive order ‘Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources’, which directs departments to explore using the National Defense Stockpile and offtake agreements to secure seabed minerals for US industrial resilience. TMC is focused on polymetallic nodules found deep in the ocean, which contain critical minerals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese. TMC has invested over half a billion dollars in deep-sea science, engineering and technology to build its deep-sea minerals platform.

The application covers 25,160 square kilometres, containing areas with already significant indicated and measured resources. The company has also made two exploration licence applications covering 199,895 sq km. TMC estimates these areas contain 1,635 million wet tonnes of polymetallic nodules, with a potential 500 million tonnes of exploration upside. According to TMC chief executive officer Gerard Barron, the company believes it can deliver the world’s first commercial nodule project.

However, environmental concerns persist. A scientific survey has confirmed the presence of vulnerable whale and dolphin species in the areas targeted by TMC. Calls for a moratorium on deep-sea mining are growing, with 37 countries now supporting it and the UN Secretary-General issuing a strong call to halt the industry. The potential environmental impact remains a key point of contention as the company moves forward with its application.

