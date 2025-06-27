NoviqTech Partners with HYDI Hydrogen

NoviqTech (ASX: NVQ) has announced a partnership with HYDI Hydrogen to enable carbon credit generation from HYDI’s hydrogen-on-demand systems for diesel engines. The four-phase agreement will utilise NoviqTech’s Carbon Central platform to support end-to-end carbon credit issuance using blockchain-backed data tracking and digital twins. NoviqTech specialises in creating carbon credits through various sustainable technology projects. HYDI Hydrogen has developed a system which injects hydrogen gas into diesel engines to improve combustion efficiency.

The partnership will integrate Carbon Central with HYDI’s Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices for real-time reporting, verification compliance, emissions monitoring, and automated tokenisation. NoviqTech will conduct environmental and data assessments to align HYDI’s deployments with recognised carbon credit methodologies. They will also design and deploy a digital twin and emissions tracking system using the Carbon Central platform. This initiative positions HYDI for scalable and recurring revenue through carbon credit generation, with a potential 8,000 litres of diesel avoided per month for a typical diesel truck mining application, saving approximately 2.7 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per litre of direct greenhouse gas emissions.

NoviqTech will support project registration, data validation, token issuance, and reporting for third-party audits and registry compliance. This enables registry-ready, blockchain-verified credits through the Hedera platform with a secure and auditable lifecycle for each token. HYDI will access Carbon Central on a monthly subscription basis, utilising NoviqTech’s enterprise-tier pricing category of $4,500 per month, discounted to $1,000 per month for the first six months. Once operational, a per-token fee will apply, with final pricing tiers and tokenisation volumes yet to be confirmed, and token volumes reset each month.

NoviqTech chief executive officer Freddy El Turk stated that the partnership will deliver real and verifiable environmental benefits. He said that the collaboration enables scalable new revenue streams by delivering integrated platform solutions, technical advisory, and carbon credit management for HYDI. HYDI’s hydrogen-on-demand system installs onto existing engines and uses distilled water and low-voltage electricity to generate hydrogen during operation. This leads to fuel savings and significant emissions reductions, positioning the technology as a strong candidate for carbon credit generation and supporting operators in sectors like transport, mining, and agriculture in cutting costs and carbon.