Atomo Diagnostics Completes Share Purchase Plan and Secures Tranche 2 Placement Approval

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX: AT1) has announced the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and shareholder approval for its Tranche 2 Placement. Atomo is an Australian-headquartered medical device company supplying unique, integrated rapid diagnostic test (RDT) devices to the global diagnostic market. Their patented devices simplify testing procedures, enhance usability, and improve reliability across rapid point-of-care and at-home testing applications.

The SPP, which closed on June 23, 2025, saw valid applications for 14,723,685 shares, raising $272,387.50 before costs. All valid applications have been accepted in full, and applicants will receive 14,723,685 free attaching options, exercisable at $0.04, expiring on June 27, 2028. Eligible shareholders, registered on April 23, 2025, could subscribe for up to $30,000 of new shares at $0.0185 per share. The company reserves the right to place the SPP Shortfall which amounts to $727,612.50.

Atomo also confirmed shareholder approval at its EGM on June 23, 2025, to raise $1,257,800 from the Tranche 2 Placement, announced on April 24, 2025. The company will issue 67,989,186 shares at $0.0185 per share, along with 67,989,186 options, to professional, sophisticated, and other exempt investors, including a director. The shares issued under both the SPP and the Tranche 2 Placement will rank equally with existing shares in the company, and are scheduled to be issued today.

John Kelly, Managing Director & CEO & Interim Chair, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their participation in the fundraising initiatives. He stated that the completion of the raising and the refreshed board positions the company strongly for future operational activities.