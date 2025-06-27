Questcorp Eyes Dual Discovery Success

Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ), a Canadian explorer led by CEO Saf Dhillon, is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the La Union Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. The company, involved in developing public companies for over two decades, has secured an option agreement with Riverside Resources to earn a 100% interest in the gold-rich area. Questcorp Mining is focused on acquiring and developing mineral resource properties. Questcorp Mining also owns the North Island Copper Property in British Columbia, near BHP’s past-producing Island Copper mine.

Dhillon emphasises the importance of both management and the project itself when assessing mining opportunities. He believes Questcorp now has two promising projects, with La Union holding the potential for a major discovery. The La Union project is located near producing mines, including Noche Buena and La Herradura, which have a history of significant gold production and reserves. Riverside Resources, Questcorp’s partner, has a long history of exploration in the region.

Questcorp’s La Union earn-in deal generated strong investor interest, with a recent capital raising closing oversubscribed at C$2.7 million. Exploration plans include drilling at three target zones, with previous samples from the Plomita target returning high grades of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper. Historic mines in the area, such as La Famosa and Union, previously generated substantial quantities of high-grade ore.

Questcorp is also progressing exploration at its North Island Copper property in British Columbia. The company anticipates receiving a work permit soon and plans to conduct a three-dimensional induced polarisation survey followed by drilling at the Marisa porphyry target. With activity planned for both the La Union and North Island Copper projects, Questcorp anticipates a steady flow of news in the coming months.