Aruma Resources to Commence Maiden Drill

Aruma Resources (ASX:AAJ) has announced the commencement of a maiden drill program at the Piper prospect, part of the broader Fiery Creek Copper Project. This initiative follows discoveries made in the most recent geophysical survey. Aruma Resources is a mineral explorer focused on developing its portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Western Australia. The company aims to create shareholder value through the responsible exploration and development of its assets.

Reverse circulation drilling is scheduled to begin in July, pending the completion of a heritage survey and final landowner consent. The program will span 1,400 metres across nine holes, designed to test a north-to-south trending gravity feature and two induced polarisation conductors.

These geophysical features align with rock chip sampling conducted in September, which yielded results of up to 11.83% copper, 10,883 parts per million antimony, and 31.3 grams per tonne silver. Managing Director Grant Ferguson expressed confidence in the copper potential at Fiery Creek, citing the encouraging results from field work and historical data assessments.

At the Salmon Gums Gold Project, Aruma has identified three new geochemical anomalies following a recent aircore drilling program, encompassing 64 drillholes over 1,347 metres. Notable results from the Poppy prospect include 1 metre at 0.25 grams per tonne gold from 27 metres and 3 metres at 0.17 grams per tonne gold from 14 metres at drillhole SG25AC041. Aruma intends to conduct a follow-up phase of drilling to further define the width and strike extent of the identified gold zones.