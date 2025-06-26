FirstWave Extends Agreement with Telstra for ISM-Compliant Email Security Platform

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX: FCT), a global software company and a leading provider of enterprise-grade network management, automation, audit and cybersecurity software, today announced an extension to its agreement with Telstra Corporation (ASX: TLS). The agreement covers the provision of ISM-compliant CyberCision software and services to several Federal Government agencies. The Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) Agreement with Telstra has been extended for an additional 12 months, commencing in July 2025, with an option for a further one-year extension.

The agreement ensures continued access to FirstWave’s Information Security Manual (ISM) compliant email security platform. This platform is designed to meet the security standards set by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and is offered as part of FirstWave’s CyberCision platform. The SIG Agreement is one of several historically interrelated agreements with Telstra that have been renegotiated following Telstra’s decision to close the GPA and CSX2 web and email platforms last year.

While the Product and Services Agreement (PSA) with Telstra was initially expected to expire on June 30, 2025, it has now been extended for an additional two months. This extension is expected to generate additional, albeit not material, revenue in FY26. FirstWave maintains an arrangement with Telstra to provide a Telstra-branded CyberCision instance running on Amazon AWS infrastructure, enabling Telstra to resell FirstWave products under its own brand.

The company anticipates that the total value of services provided to Telstra under these agreements in FY26 will be approximately $0.6 million, compared to $1.75 million in FY25. FirstWave has been proactively managing this expected revenue decrease by aligning operational costs and diversifying its revenue streams, including a recent partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Corent Technology to launch FirstWave software solutions on the AWS Marketplace.