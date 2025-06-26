QuickFee Completes Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan, Raises $1.532 Million

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE), a financial technology company focused on helping professional service firms accelerate accounts receivables and get paid faster, has announced the successful completion of its oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP, initially aimed at raising approximately $250,000, was expanded to $282,000 due to strong demand from existing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. This follows a previously completed $1.25 million placement in June 2025.

The total capital raised through the SPP and placement amounts to $1.532 million before transaction costs. The funds are intended to strengthen QuickFee’s balance sheet and support further loan book growth. The company operates in the United States and Australia, providing multiple online payment options and e-invoicing integrations.

According to QuickFee, the capital raise will enable it to capitalise on positive momentum within the business. The company reported that in H1 FY25, group revenue was up 26% on pcp, with EBTDA increasing by $3.0 million to $0.3 million. Underlying EBTDA for FY25 remains on track to be in the range of $1.5 million to $2.5 million, before a $3.3 million non-recurring credit loss provision expense.

It is expected that 5,640,000 new fully paid ordinary shares will be allotted under the SPP at an issue price of 5 cents on Friday, 27 June 2025. Trading on the ASX is expected to commence on Monday, 30 June 2025. Dale Smorgon, Non-executive Chair, expressed gratitude to both new and existing shareholders for their participation and support.