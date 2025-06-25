Ovanti Appoints Peter Maher as US CEO

Ovanti (ASX: OVT) has appointed Peter Maher as the chief executive officer of its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) US division, concluding a months-long global search. Ovanti is a financial technology company specialising in payments and embedded finance solutions. Maher will be responsible for overseeing Ovanti’s payments and embedded finance businesses within the United States.

Maher brings extensive experience to the role, having co-founded Zip Co (ASX: ZIP), a digital financial services company. At Zip, he served as the US head of enterprise merchant partnerships and previously as senior director of high growth. His responsibilities included leading Zip’s US commercial expansion, enterprise growth, and partnership platform integrations across North America.

According to Ovanti executive chair Daler Fayziev, Maher stood out due to his US BNPL industry experience and his demonstrated ability to launch and scale payment platforms, balancing commerce, compliance, and consumer trust. The company believes its entry into the US BNPL market offers a chance to develop an innovative product offering.

Maher will commence his new role at Ovanti on 14 July 2025, pending the completion of his notice period with Zip. The appointment reflects Ovanti’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in the competitive US BNPL market.