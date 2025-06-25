Li-S Energy Enters Defence Collaboration

Li-S Energy (ASX: LIS) is set to supply its battery cell systems under a new collaboration and cell supply agreement with a defence technology company specialising in advanced military and defence systems. Li-S Energy focuses on developing lithium-sulfur batteries. It aims to create high-performance batteries that are lighter and longer-lasting than current lithium-ion options, targeting applications in aerospace, electric vehicles, and portable electronics.

The company plans to deliver an initial batch of test cells to the client in the coming quarter for testing purposes. Both companies will collaborate on enabling the partner to test Li-S Energy’s battery cells under conditions relevant to defence applications, assessing their performance and safety. They will also identify products supporting the integration of Li-S Energy’s technology and collaborate to position the integrated products for procurement by defence customers worldwide.

Chief executive officer Dr Lee Finniear noted that the agreement marks a significant step in Li-S Energy’s commercialisation pathway, particularly with the increase in global defence expenditure and the rapid adoption of unmanned systems. He stated that the company’s 2-megawatt-hour production and testing facility is now in place and they are accelerating global engagement in key markets this year, offering cell testing and trial opportunities to key partners.

Li-S Energy stated that its partner has over two decades of experience in delivering advanced solutions to defence forces in the US, Europe, and Australia. Their technologies, including systems for vehicles and soldier systems, are currently in use with allied and Australian forces to enhance operational capabilities across air, land, and maritime domains. Dr Finniear added that Li-S Energy is continuing discussions with prospective partners both in Australia and internationally.