Parkway Corporate Gains International Brine Technology Interest

Parkway Corporate (ASX: PWN), a water treatment specialist, is experiencing increased international interest in its proprietary brine technology. The company focuses on developing and implementing innovative solutions for water-related challenges. Its Queensland Brine Solutions (QBS) business is gaining traction across multiple sectors and advancing towards securing strategic project sites for brine management and processing infrastructure.

Parkway recently reported receiving positive feedback on its QBS roadmap, specifically for delivering brine management solutions to the coal seam gas industry. According to Parkway group managing director and chief executive officer Bahay Ozcakmak, the company has been approached by several parties looking to leverage its brine technology portfolio in other regions. This unsolicited interest highlights the strategic value of Parkway’s technology and presents opportunities for significant value creation.

In addition to being shortlisted for a strategic project site, QBS is engaged in promising discussions with various other parties. The company is actively pursuing site acquisition activities and conducting internal feasibility studies. Parkway has also been awarded contracts worth over $13.5 million to deliver water infrastructure projects.

A significant portion of this total is represented by a $12.85 million contract with a major engineering and construction contractor. Parkway’s subsidiary will provide structural, mechanical, and piping work, from fabrication to site installation, along with specialized services and project management for a wastewater treatment complex that incorporates resource recovery functions. This contract follows successful prior collaborations between Parkway and the engineering contractor on similar water infrastructure projects.