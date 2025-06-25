Astute Metals Hits Lithium at Red Mountain

Astute Metals (ASX:ASE) has announced encouraging drill results from its Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, United States. The latest findings stem from the April 2025 diamond drilling program, which aims to provide further insights into targeted lithium mineralisation at the site. Two drillholes yielded multiple intersections of lithium mineralisation, including the widest mineralised intercept recorded at the project to date.

Key assays include a 95-metre section with 1,340 parts per million (ppm) of lithium from a depth of 54.9 metres, featuring a 5.4-metre segment grading 2,320 ppm lithium from 154 metres. An additional intercept showed 24.3 metres at 1,040 ppm lithium from 7.6 metres, including 9.6 metres at 1,040 ppm. Astute Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing critical mineral deposits needed for electrification and the global energy transition.

Managing Director Tony Leibowitz highlighted the significance of these results, noting that the intersections demonstrate the project’s potential and set it apart from many other lithium clay projects in the US. Leibowitz added that the results continue to support the company’s interpretation of a large, high-grade lithium deposit at Red Mountain. The company plans to incorporate these results into its maiden mineral resource estimate for Red Mountain later this year.

Astute Metals, which has a market capitalisation of $11.74 million, has completed onsite core processing. The remaining two holes from the April campaign have been sampled and sent to the laboratory, with results expected in July 2025. The outcomes of the April drilling campaign will be integrated with previous drill results to guide upcoming drilling plans for the second half of 2025.