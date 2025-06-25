Solis Minerals Finalises TSX Venture Delisting

Solis Minerals (ASX:SLM) has finalised its delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange on June 23rd, following its application to voluntarily delist. This move underscores the company’s strategic focus on becoming an Australian domiciled entity with a primary listing on the ASX. Solis Minerals is an emerging mineral explorer focused on discovering potential at its South American copper portfolio. The company is aiming to enhance liquidity and streamline operations through this strategic shift.

As a result of ceasing its dual-listing, waivers previously granted by the ASX concerning the company’s admission have been either revoked or varied. Further operational adjustments are anticipated as Solis Minerals integrates more fully into the Australian regulatory environment. Upon registering as an Australian company, Solis intends to adopt a financial year end of 31 December 2025.

According to CEO Mitch Thomas, the re-domiciliation process is expected to be completed by August, pending shareholder approval. Thomas noted that the delisting will free up funds from corporate activities for drilling. He also stated that a single listing is expected to improve investor focus and deliver cost and governance efficiencies.