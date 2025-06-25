Sunshine Metals Surveys Ravenswood for Sulphide Deposits

Sunshine Metals (ASX:SHN) has commenced an electromagnetics survey at its Ravenswood Consolidated Project in North Queensland, aiming to identify sub-surface massive sulphide deposits. The company is utilising a helicopter to conduct an 840 line-kilometre versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey across 72 square kilometres of the Coronation Highway region. This initiative is supported by one of Sunshine Metals’ Collaborative Exploration Incentive grants. Sunshine Metals is a gold and copper explorer focused on developing its assets in Queensland, Australia.

In May, the Queensland Government awarded Sunshine Metals $231,000 to fund surveying costs for detecting a copper and gold system. The VTEM Max system, developed by Geotech, will enable the collection of magnetics data, ground conductivity, and resistivity data to pinpoint volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. The company is prioritising this area due to its host stratigraphy and proximity to the Highway-Region deposit, which boasts known mineralisation of 3.9 million tonnes at 5.3% copper and 1.1 grams per tonne gold from massive sulphide pipes.

Managing Director Damien Keys expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with the Queensland Government in expanding their findings across the Coronation Highway region. Keys stated that while the team’s primary focus remains on advancing shallow gold targets towards production, this survey offers an opportunity to vector in on massive sulphide targets within the prospective Mt Windsor Sub-province. The area is known to host deposits similar to Liontown, Highway-Reward, and Thalanga.

Sunshine Metals will be participating in the Noosa Mining Investor Conference from July 23-25 at the Peppers Noosa Resort.