S2 Resources Begins Drilling at Glenlogan

S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) has commenced drilling at Legacy Minerals’ (ASX:LGM) Glenlogan Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. The drilling program will test geophysical gold-copper anomalies identified in recent surveys. S2 Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metal projects in Australia and Europe. The company is targeting porphyry-style gold-copper mineralisation.

The drilling program is expected to take four to six weeks to complete, involving one drillhole between 600 and 800 metres. Assay results are anticipated within a month after the completion of the drilling. Previous drilling at the project observed alteration and anomalism towards the end of the hole, detecting elements such as gold, copper, bismuth, arsenic, and tellurium.

S2 Resources believes that the northeastern edge of the intrusion is consistent with porphyry intrusives and associated epithermal systems. These systems are similar to those seen in the surrounding area, including the nearby Spur prospect owned by Waratah Minerals (ASX:WTM). The Glenlogan Project is located approximately 50km from the Cadia deposits owned by Newmont (ASX:NEM).

S2 Resources has the option to earn up to an 80 per cent interest in the Glenlogan Project from Legacy Minerals. Legacy Minerals is focused on discovering and developing copper-gold projects, primarily in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.