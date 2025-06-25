PointsBet Shareholder Vote Approves Scheme Resolution

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH), a corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland, offering various betting products across multiple platforms, has announced the results of its Scheme Meeting held on June 25, 2025. The meeting’s primary purpose was to vote on a resolution to approve the proposed Scheme, as detailed in the Notice of Meeting previously distributed to shareholders.

The company confirmed that the resolution was successfully carried by the requisite majorities of PointsBet shareholders. This outcome marks a significant step forward in the Scheme’s implementation process, indicating strong support from the shareholder base for the proposed arrangement. The detailed breakdown of proxy votes, as required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001, has been provided to the ASX.

According to the results, out of the votes cast on the poll, 77.55% were in favour of the resolution. Valid proxy instructions showed 69.47% were for the resolution, while 29.59% were against. The total number of shareholders voting on the poll was 425. The final poll numbers show 176,624,028 votes for, and 7,964,768 votes against.

PointsBet has stated that it will separately inform shareholders about the subsequent steps involved in implementing the Scheme in due course.