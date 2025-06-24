Dexus Announces Portfolio Valuation Increase and Distribution Estimate

Dexus (ASX: DXS), a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group managing a $53.4 billion portfolio, today announced an estimated $55 million increase in its property valuations for the six months ending 30 June 2025. The increase, representing approximately 0.4% on book values, encompasses all 177 assets, including 29 office and 148 industrial properties, all of which have been externally valued.

The office portfolio saw a modest increase of around 0.3%, driven by market rental growth, partially offset by slightly higher capitalisation and discount rates. The industrial portfolio performed strongly, increasing by approximately 0.9%, benefiting from rental growth and slightly lower discount rates, despite the impact of increased capitalisation rates. The weighted average capitalisation rate across the total stabilised portfolio saw a marginal increase from 6.02% to 6.03% over the past six months.

Dexus also announced an estimated distribution of 18.0 cents per security for the six months ending 30 June 2025, aligning with the updated distribution policy announced on 20 August 2024. The distribution, to be paid by Dexus Property Trust, has a proposed record date of 30 June 2025, an ex-distribution date of 27 June 2025, and a payment date of 29 August 2025. Further details regarding individual property valuations and the actual distribution will be included in Dexus’s FY25 results, scheduled for release on 20 August 2025.

In addition, Dexus provided an update on the ongoing legal proceedings related to its interest in Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC). The New South Wales Supreme Court has rescheduled the hearing to November 2025. Dexus will continue to update the market on any material developments.