Antares Metals Focuses on Uranium Exploration

Antares Metals (ASX:AM5) is advancing its uranium exploration efforts at the Mt Isa North Project in Queensland. The company, an Australian explorer focused on developing its Mt Isa North Project to produce multiple commodities, is prioritising exploration across several prospects, including the historically significant Queens Gift. It will attend the Noosa Mining Investor Conference held between 23-25 July.

With ten of 49 identified targets prioritised, Antares is deploying its geology team to conduct ground spectrometry surveys and rock sampling. These targets are strategically located near known uranium occurrences, exhibiting similarities to the Valhalla deposit owned by Paladin Resources (ASX:PDN). The surveys aim to build upon previous findings and facilitate drill testing of anomalies across key prospects such as Joker, Skevi, and Queens Gift, where the company hopes to upgrade the current resource estimate.

At the Queens Gift Prospect, previous drilling revealed encouraging results, including intercepts of 31 metres at 609 parts per million (ppm) triuranium octoxide from 46 metres, and 11 metres at 1,051 ppm triuranium octoxide from 287 metres. Historical surveying also returned a rock chip assay of 2.86% triuranium octoxide. Antares believes the mineralisation, hosted by the Cromwell metabasalt suite and previously tested over a 1km strike length, remains open at depth.

According to CEO Johan Lambrechts, the first half of the year was dedicated to advancing copper prospects, including drilling at Surprise and fieldwork at Conglomerate Creek. He added, “The company has also progressed target reviews on its uranium prospects and is pleased to now outline our priorities for follow-up exploration.”