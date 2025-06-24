Lithium Universe Announces Change in CEO Role

Lithium Universe Limited (LU7: ASX), a company focused on closing the ‘Lithium Conversion Gap’ in North America by developing a green battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Québec, Canada, has announced a change in its management structure. Effective immediately, Mr. Alex Hanly will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer to become Chief Development Officer, taking on the new position on a part-time basis. The change accommodates Mr. Hanly’s additional personal commitments, according to the company’s announcement.

Mr. Hanly will continue to play a vital role in project development and provide ongoing support during this transitional phase. Lithium Universe’s primary focus is on supporting the supply chain needs of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in the automotive sector, by converting spodumene supply into essential lithium chemicals for electric vehicle (EV) battery plants. Executive Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his gratitude for Mr. Hanly’s contributions during the company’s formative stages, acknowledging his instrumental role in laying the foundation for Lithium Universe’s development.

Iggy Tan stated that he has personally enjoyed working with Alex, and that Alex will continue to drive the development of the Bécancour Lithium Project in his revised role. The company is actively developing the Bécancour project, aiming to leverage proven lithium technology to produce up to 18,270 tonnes per year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. This strategic move comes as Lithium Universe progresses its plans to address the anticipated surge in lithium demand driven by the growth of battery manufacturing in North America.