Pivotal Metals Hunts New Discoveries in Québec

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has completed a high-resolution magnetic survey at its Lorraine Project in Québec, Canada, as part of its ongoing exploration strategy. Pivotal Metals is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical mineral projects in Canada. The company aims to discover new resources through systematic exploration and leveraging existing high-grade discoveries.

Managing Director Ivan Fairhall stated that the new magnetic data supports the company’s active regional exploration program. He highlighted the potential for new discoveries in the eastward corridor, which remains largely unexplored. The Lorraine Project already hosts multiple high-grade magmatic base metals and gold discoveries, indicating a widespread mineralising system ripe for further investigation.

Preliminary interpretations of the survey results reveal a complex geological terrain with diverse rock types and structural features. The company plans to use the signatures of known deposits, such as Lorraine, Kelly Lake, and Blondeau, to guide its search for new mineralisation. Initial field examinations have confirmed the nature of the known mineralisation, informing the logistics for the upcoming July follow-up program.

Looking ahead, detailed mapping and sampling are scheduled for July 2025, focusing on the structural controls of known gold mineralisation. The company also intends to examine the project area for additional gabbro bodies, which could host magmatic sulphide mineralisation. Further fieldwork, including electromagnetic (EM) geophysical and soil geochemical surveys, is planned to develop drill targets and advance the project towards potential resource definition.