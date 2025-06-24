DTI Group Completes Entitlement Offer, Raising $2.69 Million

DTI Group Ltd (ASX:DTI), a transit technology company that provides world-class surveillance and passenger information systems, has announced the successful completion of its fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement offer, raising a total of $2,691,308 before costs. The company detailed the results of the offer, which was initially announced on May 5, 2025, and outlined in the Offer Document dated May 13, 2025.

The entitlement offer, which closed on June 17, 2025, saw strong participation from eligible shareholders. Valid acceptances from eligible shareholders amounted to 368,547,823 shares, representing $2,211,287. Additionally, 12,320,459 ineligible rights were sold, generating $73,922. Leeuwin Wealth Pty Ltd acted as sale nominee, as previously approved by ASIC.

A shortfall of shares was placed with the underwriters, accounting for 67,683,132 shares and $406,099. The total number of shares issued under the entitlement offer was 448,551,414. According to the announcement, the shortfall will be allocated to the underwriter in accordance with the Underwriting Agreement.