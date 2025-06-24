Olympio Metals Hits Visible Gold in Maiden Bousquet Drill Program

Olympio Metals Limited (ASX:OLY), an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-quality mineral projects, is pleased to announce the observation of visible gold in the first drillhole of its maiden drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project in Quebec, Canada. The discovery was made at the Paquin gold prospect, extending the known gold mineralisation to the west.

The visible gold was identified in drillhole BO-25-27 within a 9-metre zone (183-192m) characterised by 25% discordant dark quartz veining, 5-7% sulphides (arsenopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite), and strong carbonate-chlorite alteration. Logging has indicated further zones of quartz veining, sulphides, and alteration extending down to 286m in the same drillhole. The Bousquet Project is located on the Cadillac Break, a regional structure known for world-class gold mineralisation, hosting deposits exceeding 110 million ounces of gold.

Managing Director Sean Delaney expressed his excitement, stating, ‘We are delighted to see visible gold in our very first hole at Paquin, which has extended the gold mineralisation to the west…The Bousquet Project is perfectly positioned for gold exploration success.’ The company anticipates receiving assay results by mid-July, which will provide a quantitative assessment of the gold grades present in the identified zones.

Drilling is ongoing at Paquin, with plans for three additional holes to test the western extension of the mineralisation. Olympio Metals looks forward to updating the market on the progress of drilling at Bousquet.