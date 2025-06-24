Many Peaks Expands Gold Find in Côte d’Ivoire

Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK) has announced the identification of additional follow-up targets at its Ferké Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. This development follows the receipt of promising assay results from recent diamond drilling programs. Many Peaks Minerals is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in West Africa. With a market capitalization of $73.44 million, the company is actively exploring and developing its assets in the region.

The drilling programs have been strategically focused on extending known gold mineralisation within a 1.5km section of the extensive 16km-long Leraba Gold Trend, which is hosted at Ferké. The latest assay results have successfully extended gold mineralisation by over 190 metres down-dip and 100 metres south along strike. These extensions were identified across two lines of drilling spaced 50 metres apart, indicating a significant expansion of the gold system.

Notable results from the recent drilling include intercepts such as 230 metres at 1.2 grams per tonne of gold from 225 metres, which included a higher-grade section of 15 metres at 3.21 grams per tonne of gold from 411 metres. Another significant intercept was 79 metres at 1.46 grams per tonne of gold from 238 metres, including 7 metres at a high-grade 10.8 grams per tonne of gold from 308 metres. Managing Director Travis Schwertfeger notes that these results confirm a robust and expanding gold system.

Phase three drilling is underway, comprising a further 8,000 metres of drilling in 30 drillholes. To date, 18 of the 30 holes have been drilled, with completion expected over the next six weeks. Assays are anticipated every two to three weeks over the next two to three months, providing a steady stream of updates on the project’s progress.