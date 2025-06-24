MA Credit Income Trust (MA1) Completes A$49.7 Million Placement

MA Credit Income Trust (MA1), an ASX-listed investment trust, has successfully completed a A$49.7 million placement to wholesale investors. Equity Trustees Limited, the responsible entity for MA1, announced the completion of the placement, which involved the issue of 24,850,253 new units at A$2.00 per unit. MA Credit Income Trust provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of credit investments. It aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in private credit markets. The placement closed on June 23, 2025, and trading of MA1 units is expected to resume today following a trading halt.

The placement was reportedly oversubscribed, indicating strong investor demand for MA1 units. To accommodate the excess demand, a managed investment scheme associated with MA Investment Management, a unitholder in MA1, agreed to sell approximately 12.5 million existing units, valued at A$25 million, concurrently with the placement. This sell-down was facilitated at the same offer price of A$2.00 per unit. Following the completion of both the placement and the sell-down, the associated managed investment scheme will hold approximately 3.6% of the units in MA1.

The proceeds from the placement will be invested in accordance with MA1’s investment mandate, focusing on private credit investments across direct asset lending, asset-backed lending, and direct corporate lending. Frank Danieli, Head of Global Credit Solutions of the Manager, expressed his satisfaction with the successful placement and the strong support from investors, highlighting the continued high interest and demand in MA1. He added that the proceeds will be invested in a diversified portfolio of Australian and global private credit, leveraging MA Financial’s deal flow and expertise.

Settlement of the placement is scheduled for June 30, 2025, with allotment of the new units on July 1, 2025, and quotation on the ASX expected on July 2, 2025.