Division 296 Tax explained: and why investment-grade floating bonds can be a solution

From 1 July 2025, superannuation balances above $3 million may face additional tax under Division 296 (Div 296).

If the legislation passes through the Senate, Australians with superannuation balances above $3million would be taxed an additional 15% on the earnings attributable to the portion of their balance above the $3 million threshold. If passed, this tax could reshape long-term retirement strategies for individuals and SMSFs alike.

This proposed 15% tax on the earnings is in addition to the existing 15% tax on concessional earnings within the fund. This means affected individuals could be taxed at a combined rate of up to 30% on some of their super earnings. Importantly, the calculation includes both realised and unrealised gains, which has sparked debate over fairness and valuation complexity. The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will oversee the calculation of the new tax, using a formula that captures the movement in your total super balance across financial years.