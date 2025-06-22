Australia’s Corporate Hybrid market heats up

Australia’s corporate hybrid market is gaining momentum with more than $5bn in issuance so far this year, and global issuers are taking notice.

NextEra Energy (NEE) is set to become the first Kangaroo corporate issuer in the Australian hybrid bond market. As a seasoned AUD senior bond issuer with an existing USD hybrid curve, NEE is well-positioned to tap into this market amid its large capital expenditure plans. A successful issuance could pave the way for other European and U.S. corporates, such as Volkswagen, ENGIE, BP, and Vodafone, to consider AUD hybrids.