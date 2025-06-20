Credit Intelligence Sells Loss-Making Subsidiary

Credit Intelligence Ltd (ASX: CI1) has announced the disposal of its 60% equity stake in OneStep Information Technology Limited to Mr. Dominic Li for AUD1. The sale agreement was finalized on June 18, 2025. The company expects to record a gain of approximately AUD67,000 from the disposal, according to unaudited financial statements as of May 31, 2025, subject to auditor review. The board emphasizes that this disposal will not materially impact the company’s overall financial position or performance, as it’s not considered a substantial asset.

The decision to divest OneStep aligns with CI1’s strategy to concentrate on profitable ventures. OneStep is currently loss-making and has a negative net asset value (NAV). The board is actively reviewing other projects to potentially expand existing operations. No directors of CI1 have any vested interest in the disposal, other than their general interests in the company.

CI1 is currently reviewing all its investments to determine the necessary steps and timing for the removal of the suspension of its shares from the ASX. The board’s primary focus is on complying with ASX Listing Rules 3.1 and 12.2, which pertain to the company’s continued suspension. The company secretary, Louisa Ho, authorized the release of this announcement.