Pacgold Advances Alice River Gold Exploration

Pacgold (ASX:PGO) is aggressively pursuing its exploration strategy at the Alice River Gold Project in North Queensland, driven by promising RC drilling results and robust financial support. Managing Director Matt Boyes highlighted the ongoing drill campaigns, which include RC, diamond, and aircore programs expected to continue for the next 6-9 months. The company’s systematic approach targets both high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization, leveraging strong financial backing and IP surveys to optimize exploration efforts.

The Alice River Gold Project is Pacgold’s flagship asset, and the current drill-driven strategy aims to unlock its full potential. The company’s focus on continuous drilling underscores its commitment to expanding the known gold resources. The insights shared in a recent interview suggest that Pacgold is well-positioned to deliver further positive results as it progresses its exploration activities into 2025, making it a noteworthy player in the Australian gold exploration sector.