Pivotal Metals Confirms Horden Lake Resource Growth

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has announced positive step-out drill results from its Horden Lake deposit in Québec, Canada, indicating significant resource growth potential. The drilling program successfully extended the deposit strike, with mineralization remaining open and exhibiting the highest grades in the deepest holes. These results are expected to bolster the mineral resource modeling and estimation process, supporting the expansion of the existing resource. Managing Director Ivan Fairhall highlighted that the company has not only extended the deposit, but also validated electromagnetic (EM) surveys as a crucial targeting tool.

Key drill results include 4.3% copper-equivalent over 0.5 meters within a broader 19.5-meter section grading 0.71% copper-equivalent from 125 meters, and 2.3% copper-equivalent over 2.6 meters within a 28.3-meter section grading 0.57% copper-equivalent from 179.6 meters. These findings build upon historical shallow drilling data, supporting potential extensions to the current pit-constrained resource of 37 million tonnes at 1.1% copper-equivalent. Fairhall noted that the EM surveys identified previously overlooked opportunities due to the lack of high-powered geophysical methods available in the past. The Horden Lake project, located in the James Bay Region of Québec, is prospective for copper, nickel, gold, platinum group metals, and cobalt, further enhancing its appeal as a critical mineral project for Pivotal Metals.