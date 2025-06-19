Elixinol Wellness Appoints New CEO, CFO

Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX:EXL) has announced the appointment of Natalie Butler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Butler, who previously served as Executive Director, has demonstrated strong leadership since taking on an expanded role in 2024. Her remuneration will remain unchanged. With over a decade of experience in the wellness and consumer sectors, she brings a proven track record in scaling businesses and building brands.

The company also announced Adam Dimitropoulos as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Josephine Lorenz. Dimitropoulos has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, health, biotech, and FMCG sectors, including senior roles in listed and private equity-backed companies across ANZ, Europe, and the Middle East. His expertise includes P&L enhancement, M&A, strategic planning, and financial governance, with a focus on operational transformation.

Josephine Lorenz, who has been with Elixinol for over seven years, will step down as Group CFO. The board expressed gratitude for her contributions during her tenure.

Elixinol Chair, Dave Fenlon, stated that these appointments are crucial for the company’s continued transformation. He highlighted Butler’s leadership and the board’s confidence in her ability to execute strategic priorities. Fenlon also emphasized Dimitropoulos’s global financial expertise, which will support the company’s focus on sustained profitability. The board reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the company through this next phase.

Elixinol Wellness operates in the global hemp industry, marketing hemp and plant-derived products. In Australia, it manages a vertically integrated business across human nutrition, human wellness, pet wellness, and superfood ingredients, with brands like Hemp Foods Australia and The Healthy Chef. Elixinol USA sells Elixinol branded products.