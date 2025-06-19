Killaloe Project Intersects Significant Gold, Norseman WA

Lachlan Star (ASX: LSA) has announced encouraging initial gold assay results from reconnaissance aircore (AC) drilling at its Killaloe Gold Project, located in the Norseman region of Western Australia. The drilling program, managed as part of a joint venture, has revealed several significant gold intercepts, indicating potential for substantial gold mineralization across the project area. Significant intercepts include 12m @ 0.50g/t from 8m in KAC0001, 8m @ 0.84g/t from 12m (including 4m @ 1.25g/t from 12m) in KAC0037, 8m @ 0.44g/t from 48m in KAC0006, and 24m @ 0.33g/t from surface in KAC0044.

These results are part of a broader RC and AC drilling program currently underway, which includes step-out RC drilling at the Duke main gold trend. Historical drilling at Duke returned intercepts of 24m @ 2.15g/t Au from 4m (including 4m @ 5.60g/t Au from 8m) in BUX86 and 23m @ 1.23g/t Au from 7m in GOC5. The current program also targets high-potential gold-in-soil anomalies and outcropping gold-bearing quartz veins.

Lachlan Star’s CEO, Andrew Tyrrell, stated that these results reinforce the opportunity for multiple lode-gold systems to be present at Killaloe. The Killaloe Project, strategically located near Pantoro Limited’s Norseman Operations, remains underexplored, presenting compelling upside exposure to near-term discovery success. The ongoing reconnaissance AC program is anticipated to be completed soon, with assay results to be released as they are received. Preparations are underway for follow-up AC and RC/Diamond infill drilling in the coming months to unlock the full potential of the Duke Prospect.