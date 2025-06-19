Pivotal Metals Extends Horden Lake Mineralisation

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) has announced significant results from its 2025 step-out drilling program at the Horden Lake Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project in Quebec, Canada. The drilling successfully extended the shallow mineralisation strike by 500 meters, bringing the total strike length defined by drilling to 2,600 meters. High-grade intersections within broader mineralised zones were identified, confirming the effectiveness of electromagnetic (EM) surveys as a targeting tool.

Key intersections include 4.3% CuEq over 0.5m within 19.5m @ 0.71% CuEq from 125m (HN-25-125), 2.3% CuEq over 2.6m within 28.3m @ 0.57% CuEq from 179.6m (HN-25-127), and 3.8% CuEq over 0.9m within 3.1m @ 1.41% CuEq from 121m (HN-25-134). These results build on historical drilling data, supporting potential extensions to the current pit-constrained resource of 37Mt @ 1.1% CuEq.

The mineralised zone remains open at depth, with the deepest holes yielding some of the highest-grade assays. Pivotal Metals Managing Director Ivan Fairhall noted that these results validate EM as a high-conviction targeting tool, highlighting the potential of multiple undrilled EM anomalies with higher conductivity extending from the main Horden Lake deposit.

The 2025 drill program, comprising 11 holes over 1,556 meters, targeted a shallow conductor identified in a 2025 FLTEM survey. The results indicate continuity of mineralisation consistent with the Horden Lake deposit. Exploration results also align with historical drilling in the area, providing up-dip continuity. The company has stated that the intersected widths and continuity are expected to support resource growth potential, subject to mineral resource modeling and estimation.