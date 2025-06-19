ANZ Extends Knosys Contract, Eyes Cloud

Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO) has announced a one-year contract extension with ANZ Bank for its KnowledgeIQ (KIQ) enterprise solution, valued at over $1.9 million. This interim agreement precedes negotiations for a new three-year contract, which is expected to involve ANZ migrating to KIQ’s cloud service. The extension underscores the ongoing relationship between Knosys and ANZ, with Knosys supporting ANZ’s “cloud-first” technology strategy.

In addition to the cloud migration, Knosys will collaborate with ANZ to integrate a new AI assistant into their knowledge management portal. This enhancement aims to improve employee workflows and customer service capabilities within ANZ. According to Knosys Managing Director, John Thompson, the extension demonstrates Knosys’ ability to align with ANZ’s strategic initiatives and deliver value through advanced technology solutions.