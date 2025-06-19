Staude Capital Global Value Fund Raises $16.9 Million

Staude Capital Global Value Fund (ASX: GVF) has successfully completed a wholesale placement, raising $16,908,079 through the issue of 12,617,970 new shares at $1.34 each. These shares will rank equally with existing ordinary shares and were issued within the company’s placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. The proceeds will be invested using GVF’s discount capture strategy, targeting global assets trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.

In addition to the placement, a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) has commenced, allowing existing shareholders to apply for up to $30,000 of new GVF shares without incurring brokerage fees. The issue price under the SPP will be the lower of $1.34 per share (GVF’s pre-tax NTA as of May 31, 2025) or the pre-tax NTA per share on July 11, 2025, when the SPP closes.

GVF focuses on identifying and capitalizing on undervalued assets, aiming to generate market outperformance by capturing discounts to underlying asset value. The investment manager identifies catalysts to unlock value for its investors. The company’s strategy offers an alternative to traditional stock selection approaches, potentially providing a more diversified and value-oriented investment.