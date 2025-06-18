Revolver Resources Advances Dianne Copper Mine

Revolver Resources (ASX:RRR) has commenced drilling at the Dianne Copper Mine in Queensland, Australia, targeting expansion of the deposit to meet increasing global demand driven by electrification. The diamond drilling program will focus on closer spaced patterns to improve resource control and optimize leach pad loading. The company aims to increase the scale of mineable resources identified in the December 2022 maiden copper resource estimate. Additionally, drilling seeks to finalize safe slope angles within the open pit to a depth of 100m.

With a market capitalization of $8.84 million, Revolver Resources aims to refine geotechnical engineering parameters and gather waste rock characterization data. The company recently secured an additional $1 million in working capital to support a final investment decision for the mine. Managing Director Pat Williams stated that the drilling program would enable testing of the deposit’s extensional potential. Revolver is targeting the restart of mining operations in H2 2025 and the commencement of copper production in H1 2026. The Dianne Project, situated in the Hodgkinson Province, was formerly a high-grade copper mine. Copper’s vital role in clean energy technologies, currently priced at US$4.78 per pound (up 20.28% year-to-date), positions the project strategically for future demand.