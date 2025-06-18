Yowie Group Seeks Review of Panel Decision

Yowie Group Ltd (ASX: YOW) has formally applied to the Takeovers Panel for a review of its prior decision regarding Keybridge Capital Limited (matter 17R), as indicated in announcement TP25/044. This follows an earlier decision referenced as TP25/043. The President of the Panel has acknowledged and consented to Yowie’s application for review, acting under section 657EA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). At this preliminary stage, the Takeovers Panel has not yet appointed a review panel and has not determined whether to formally conduct proceedings related to the application. This means that the Panel is still considering the merits of Yowie’s arguments and has not yet decided whether to initiate a full investigation or hearing. The Panel has explicitly stated that it is withholding any commentary on the substantive merits of Yowie’s application, indicating a neutral stance while it assesses the validity and relevance of the issues raised by Yowie Group. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor further announcements from the Takeovers Panel regarding the progression of this review process, as the outcome could potentially impact the involved parties. The acting Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel, Andrew Bubniw, released the announcement, noting that further information will be provided as the review proceeds.