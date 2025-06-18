Alma Metals Advances Briggs Copper Project

Alma Metals (ASX:ALM) is progressing its Briggs Copper Project in Queensland, Australia, with key components of the Scoping Study now underway and expected to be completed in the September quarter of 2025. Consultants have been appointed to conduct mining and mineral processing studies, along with a tailings management assessment. In parallel, Alma Metals plans to conduct diamond drilling to test for higher copper grades within the joint venture Briggs project. This drilling program will target a geophysical anomaly on the southwest side of the current resource estimate, identified in a previous versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) survey. The company aims to drill to a depth of 900 meters. The Queensland Government’s Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) is supporting this effort with a $250,000 grant.

The VTEM survey, conducted in 2015, indicated a conductive response within a broader circular low, suggesting potential mineralization between 275m and 650m below the surface. Alma Metals believes there is a spatial correlation between this conductivity high and areas of higher-grade copper. Managing Director Frazer Tabeart highlighted the potential of this previously untested zone, stating it could reshape the understanding of the deposit. Following the completion of an Entitlement Offer, drilling is expected to commence in July. The Briggs Copper Project, a joint venture with Canterbury Resources (ASX:CBY), currently boasts more than 2 million tonnes of contained copper and offers potential for further expansion.