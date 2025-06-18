Canadian Phosphate Advances Fernie Project with Permit

Canadian Phosphate Ltd (ASX: CP8) has secured a significant bulk sample permit for 10,000 tonnes of rock phosphate at its Barnes deposit, part of the broader Fernie Project in British Columbia, Canada. This approval from British Columbia’s Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals allows CP8 to commence bulk sampling during the Northern summer, aiming to bolster local supply of high-grade rock phosphate for its Canadian clientele. This initiative is geared towards facilitating further market testing and increased adoption among growers.

In addition to the Barnes permit, CP8 has submitted another permit for 10,000 tonnes of bulk sampling at Pump Station and is processing an Industrial Minerals permit for 150,000 tonnes at the Marten deposit. These efforts are designed to meet future demand as manufacturing customers expand across Canada and the USA. The company is also working with Dahrouge Geological Consulting to prepare an Exploration Target proposal for the Fernie project, following the Wapiti Exploration Target report expected in Q3.

CP8’s Managing Director, Daniel Gleeson, and Mining and Operations Manager, Dylan Treadwell, recently engaged with BC Mining and Critical Minerals Minister Jagrup Brar and key officials to emphasize CP8’s potential role in the BC Government’s Critical Minerals strategy. Phosphate is deemed a critical mineral in Canada due to its crucial role in agriculture as a key fertilizer requirement and its increasing application in the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Gleeson highlighted the importance of securing a domestic phosphate supply chain, noting Canada’s current reliance on imports, with 80% originating from the USA. Securing local sources is essential for both food security and supporting a decarbonized energy grid. The Fernie tenement package, comprising 42 claims totaling 11,227.57ha along an 83.45km phosphorite zone, underscores CP8’s commitment to a long-term customer supply. The company is prioritizing the Industrial Minerals permit for 150,000 tonnes at Fernie to support both current and prospective customers.