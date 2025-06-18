Carbine Resources Completes Entitlement Offer

Carbine Resources Limited (ASX: CRB) announced the successful completion of its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, detailed in the prospectus dated May 21, 2025. The offer, which closed on June 11, 2025, allowed eligible shareholders to subscribe for new shares at a rate of two new shares for every three held, priced at $0.003 per share. The company received acceptances from shareholders totaling $264,503.

Significantly, Carbine also secured commitments to place the entire shortfall from the entitlement offer, along with additional new shares, raising a further $1,515,881 at the same offer price. This brings the total funds raised to $1,780,384. Specifically, the entitlement offer generated $264,503 from the acceptance of 88,167,632 shares, while the placement of the shortfall accounted for $837,727 through the issuance of 279,242,449 shares. An additional placement of new shares raised $678,154 through the issuance of 226,051,197 shares.

The company will proceed with the allocation of shares from the accepted entitlements and the placement of the shortfall immediately. The additional placement will be executed in two stages. The first tranche, consisting of 81,015,197 shares, will be issued using the company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. The second tranche, comprising 145,000,000 shares, will be allocated to sophisticated and professional investors, including related parties, subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting scheduled for early August. These newly issued shares will have equal ranking with the existing ordinary fully paid shares.