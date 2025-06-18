Pact Group Secures Debt Refinancing

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: PGH) has successfully refinanced its senior and subordinated debt facilities, securing its financial position and removing near-term refinancing risks. The company has entered into a senior debt facility totaling $700 million, split between two tranches expiring in June 2028 and June 2030. Additionally, a subordinated debt facility of $75 million has been established, expiring in December 2030. These new facilities replace all existing senior and subordinated debt, including those previously set to expire in January 2026. As part of the refinancing, Pact Group has slightly reduced its overall debt limits. Despite the successful refinancing, the company anticipates that finance costs for FY26 will remain materially consistent with previous expectations. Pact Group’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Dayal, expressed satisfaction with the refinancing outcome, highlighting the removal of near-term refinancing risk and the retention of capacity for planned growth projects. He also acknowledged the continued support from long-term relationship banks and welcomed new lenders. The refinancing provides Pact Group with a more secure financial foundation, allowing the company to focus on its strategic growth initiatives without the immediate pressure of debt maturities. This move signals confidence in the company’s future prospects and its ability to manage its financial obligations effectively. The announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Directors.