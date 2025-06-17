Trump threatens Iran, weighs military strike amid rising tensions

President Donald Trump is considering a military strike on Iran, according to NBC News, as he escalates pressure on Tehran in the wake of intensifying conflict with Israel. In a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” and warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he was an “easy target,” though added, “We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

The comments followed a Situation Room meeting with top national security officials, where military options were reportedly discussed. One possibility under consideration is US assistance in targeting Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility—an underground enrichment site that would require deployment of advanced bunker-busting munitions.

Although the US has denied direct involvement in Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran last Friday, Trump’s remarks suggest a willingness to intervene more forcefully. NBC also reported the Pentagon is moving additional warships and a second aircraft carrier to the region, reinforcing US support for Israeli missile defence.

The situation has strained diplomatic messaging. French President Emmanuel Macron suggested in Alberta that the US might pursue a ceasefire, but Trump, who left the G7 summit early, rejected the idea, calling Macron “publicity seeking” and insisting his return to Washington had “nothing to do with a Cease Fire.”

Financial markets reacted sharply to the growing instability. The Dow Jones fell nearly 300 points, the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%, and oil surged 4.3% to nearly US$75 per barrel. The White House has not yet issued an official response to reports of military deliberations.