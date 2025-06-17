From Challenger to Revolution

June 17, 2025

Bob Sahota, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Revolution Asset Management, reflects on his career across major Australian institutions, including Challenger, where he grew fixed income AUM from $1bn to over $9bn. He explains how the GFC shaped his focus on capital preservation and how a lack of liquidity in Australian credit markets necessitates rigorous upfront analysis.

Bob recounts launching Revolution in response to APRA regulations constraining institutional mandates, noting that private credit offered a more flexible, high-yield, and resilient investment path.

Revolution focuses on senior secured loans to non-cyclical businesses (eg Coles and MYOB) and avoids property development and other cyclical sectors. The firm also selectively lends against stabilised real estate and asset-backed securities, taking advantage of illiquidity premia while managing downside risk.

Bob emphasises a philosophy of floating-rate exposure, non-correlated returns, and tight risk controls—delivering steady income rather than chasing yield. He sees strong tailwinds for private credit in Australia, as SMSFs and institutions seek equity-like returns with lower volatility, especially amid market uncertainty and policy changes such as Labor’s proposed tax on unrealised capital gains.

Bob credits trust-based relationships with distribution partners, including Income Asset Management, as critical to sourcing the right deals. 


