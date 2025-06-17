Greatland Resources (LSE:GGP) has successfully completed its bookbuild for an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listing, reporting exceptional demand. The company raised $50 million AUD through its initial public offering (IPO), with shares priced at the top of the projected range at $6.60 AUD each. The offering was oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor interest.

In conjunction with the IPO, Newmont Corporation divested its entire shareholding in Greatland, selling 66.7 million shares. The gross proceeds from this sale were not disclosed.

Greatland’s ASX listing is scheduled for June 24, 2025. The company, already listed on the London Stock Exchange, aims to leverage the ASX listing to access a broader investor base and enhance its presence in the Australian market.